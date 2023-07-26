Those who believe the dark, unsubstantiated, perverted view of the Biden presidency and our economy probably won’t be swayed by facts, but here are a few verifiable facts to consider.

Morgan Stanley is crediting President Biden’s economic policies with driving a surge in the U.S. economy that is so significant that the bank was forced to make a “sizable upward revision” to its estimates for U.S. gross domestic product from .5% to 1.9% growth.