I got quite a laugh when hiding Joe was exiting his private jet on his recent trip to Florida. As he stepped out on the platform of the jetway access, he turned to his right and gave the “politicians around the world wave” to his greeting crowd. Problem was the camera being used for his triumphant entry to Florida also showed his crowd consisted of one limousine and its driver, and the driver did not wave back.
Biden also bored his following by revealing his plans for addressing the nation’s ills if elected. Five of his fixes were already in Trump’s plans. Any original ideas, Joe?