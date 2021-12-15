Space exploration includes a large number of telescopes that measure a variety of emissions in space. The Hubbell telescope has provided astounding data for astronomers to interpret. But there are many other telescopes that have been launched into space and they have their own uniqueness.
The Plank telescope was launched by the European Space Agency in 2009 and was functional until 2013. Plank was designed to scan the sky to observe cosmic microwave background (CMB), which astronomers cite as the most ancient light of the universe. CMB is also described as “relic radiation of the Big Bang.” Scientists refer to “cosmic dark ages,” a time with no stars. They go on to describe white dwarfs, red giants and a rapidly expanding universe.
The Big Bang, occurring 13.8 billion years ago, presumably was not an explosive event but rather a transformation of energy into matter, and all matter was created at that moment in time. The Big Bang then is no longer considered the beginning. Data from Plank attribute the existence of space-time-energy to the pre-Big Bang era.
Conversion of matter from energy is, of course, a reversal of Einstein’s formula relating energy and matter, E=mc2, readily demonstrated by nuclear fission. Only somewhat recently have physicists provided experimental evidence that matter can be created from energy.
This event at the beginning of all things has religious significance. In metaphysical existence theologians conceive of God with energy. Conversion of energy to matter is consistent with the religious concept of creation by God. Now in the 21st century, the long-standing conflict between creationism and science may be passe. At long last, have science and religion found a home together?