I was bewildered by the vitriolic attacks made by Councilman Alan Magazine and Mayor Ginny Dickey in response to the legislature’s consideration of two bills that benefit the town (Council opposes two more legislative bills, The Times 5/10/21.) They characterized the legislature as treating local government as a “powerless pawn” and of “sticking its nose” into their local affairs.
Their opposition to the first bill was especially confusing because it actually increases the power of local governments to regulate fireworks. House Bill 2623 would allow cities and towns to ban the use of certain fireworks between 10 p.m. and 5 p.m. – a power they currently do not have. The Arizona League of Cities and Towns, many other municipalities and, hold onto your hat, the Town of Fountain Hills all signed in supporting this bill! Doesn’t the right hand know what the left is doing at Town Hall?
Mayor Dickey and Councilman Magazine also opposed House Bill 2804, a bill that increases the transparency of town council executive sessions. An executive session is a super-secret meeting of the town council and select staff that is closed to the public and is so secret that, if an attendee reveals what transpired, it is a criminal offense.
HB2804 requires city and town councils to post the specific, legally acceptable reason for conducting executive sessions, requires discussion of the goals and objectives for employee evaluations be conducted in a public meeting and, finally, requires that discussion or consultation with attorneys for advice only be for the topics permitted by law. These provisions ensure that the legally permissible secrecy of executive sessions is not abused and is only used for the specified reasons permitted by state law. This is so that as much of the peoples’ work as possible is conducted before the people.