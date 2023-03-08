The recent news about the Dominion lawsuit against Fox News shows how Fox duped so many people, all in the interest of ratings and money. Betrayal for money has been with us since biblical times and before.
I also wonder if some of those Fox supporters are among the anti-government minority who also bend the interpretation of the Constitution to suit their needs and, if they do not subscribe to “The inherent dignity of the human individual,” the equality of all and don’t recognize the difference between truth and illusion.