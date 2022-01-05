Thank you, Fountain Hills residents and visitors, for making Fountain Hills the best town in the country.
Last week our 21-year-old grandson (University of Florida senior) was asking me about hiking trails. I suggested the Adero Canyon, the newly opened, 3.6-mile one with parking spaces and restroom. He liked the idea, took two bottles of water and borrowed Granny’s car keys and took off.
He had completed the outbound leg and a third of the return when he realized he was missing the car key fob. He backtracked to the turn, asking walkers and joggers if they had found a set of car keys to no avail. Returning to the parking area without keys he called his father to bring the other set and to rescue him.
When he got to the car he found the car unlocked, the key fob on the front seat with a note wishing him a “Merry Christmas” stating the obvious, they had found the car keys and the car and put them together, but left no name.
Thanks again, Fountain Hills, for being the best neighbors and friends.