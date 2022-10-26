Adherence to an ideology, Tea Party or Communist, will not lead to the best solution for problems. A rational, logical thought process is better than one based on ideology.

Systems engineering is a discipline which identifies problems, determines the best process to resolve them and results in the best outcome. FHUSD Board candidate Jenny Amstutz is educated in systems engineering and has practiced it for 31 years. She has the tools and capability to make the best decisions for space vehicle design and school administration. She has been active in school activities for many years and has been trained by Arizona School Board Association. A vote for Jenny is a vote for someone educated and trained in rational, logical problem solving, not in ideology-based decisions.