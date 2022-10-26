Adherence to an ideology, Tea Party or Communist, will not lead to the best solution for problems. A rational, logical thought process is better than one based on ideology.
Systems engineering is a discipline which identifies problems, determines the best process to resolve them and results in the best outcome. FHUSD Board candidate Jenny Amstutz is educated in systems engineering and has practiced it for 31 years. She has the tools and capability to make the best decisions for space vehicle design and school administration. She has been active in school activities for many years and has been trained by Arizona School Board Association. A vote for Jenny is a vote for someone educated and trained in rational, logical problem solving, not in ideology-based decisions.
Concurrently with the election of School Board members, we will vote on a school bond and a District Additional Assistance (DAA) override. The fate of the school and the education of the children of Fountain Hills depend on approval of these two ballot measures.
All School Board candidates have stated that they want excellent schools. Some School Board candidates do not support the bond or override. They have complained that the past School Board did a poor job, while at the same time denying future school boards the resources to improve. To simultaneously believe that the school should be improved while reducing expenditure is contradictory, illogical and irrational. Libby Settle and Madicyn Reid have these contradictory positions. A vote for Libby or Madicyn is a vote for not allocating money sufficient for our schools and its children.
The School Board members are empowered to make decision which influence our schools and children. Having a thought process that is irrational, illogical and contradictory should be disqualifying for the School Board candidate.