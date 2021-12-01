I think this was the best Thanksgiving Day Parade due to the new route (much more intimate for the parade goers and the parade participants) and the ability for all of us to see more of the parade due to the Avenue of the Fountains east/west travel and the attendance of so many families, kids – young and older.
I loved it and had a blast with the Toys for Tots float. Everyone, onlookers and participants alike, had a fantastic time and really got into it.
The onlookers, many families with small children and young and older alike, were having such a great time and there was so much good cheer. I loved it and loved being a participant in it with our parade entry for Toys for Tots and Marine Corps League. The security was there and fit into the crowds nicely and everyone was so cheerful and fun.
We are already looking forward to next year. Kudos in order for all the organizers, the Town and the Chamber of Commerce!