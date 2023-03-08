Town Council members Friedel, Kalivianakis, Skillicorn and Toth continue disregarding the community’s best interests. The Council recently discussed the Environmental Plan presented by Development Services Director John Wesley. The Plan – endorsed by the apolitical Strategic Plan Advisory Committee and recommended for adoption by staff – is part of the 2022 General Plan approved by Council and voters.

The Environmental Plan “encourages bicycle and pedestrian connectivity throughout the town to reduce automotive dependence, improve air quality and support active lifestyles.”