Town Council members Friedel, Kalivianakis, Skillicorn and Toth continue disregarding the community’s best interests. The Council recently discussed the Environmental Plan presented by Development Services Director John Wesley. The Plan – endorsed by the apolitical Strategic Plan Advisory Committee and recommended for adoption by staff – is part of the 2022 General Plan approved by Council and voters.
The Environmental Plan “encourages bicycle and pedestrian connectivity throughout the town to reduce automotive dependence, improve air quality and support active lifestyles.”
“As a person who has five cars,” Kalivianakis stated, “I like my internal combustion engine and I like driving my automobile. To say that we are going to reduce auto dependence, I think, is politically charged and Green New Deal-ish.”
This is a voter-approved vision, not a ban. You may still drive your car. Or five.
Friedel asked Kalivianakis, “Would you be okay with ‘Encourage pedestrian and bicycle connectivity throughout the town to work towards reducing automobile independence’?”
Skillicorn, instructing Kalivianakis, “no way…no way,” interjecting, “Rock and roll songs are about cars, not riding buses and bicycles. We’re not California.” Self-promoter Skillicorn regularly seeks attention and sound bites for Twitter and outside aspirations.
The General Plan’s guiding principles: “Continue to preserve and conserve the natural desert, support open space, identify and protect historical and archaeological resources, and develop and implement programs and policies that encourage water and energy conservation and reduce water and air pollution.”
It encourages “alternative transportation modes to reduce hydrocarbon, carbon monoxide, ozone and particulate matter pollution.” Kalivianakis wanted that yanked.
Mayor Dickey: “This is happening everywhere, and you don’t want us to be part of that?”
Kalivianakis: “To me, it’s virtue signaling.”
“Politically charged.” “Virtue signaling.” “California.” “Green New Deal.” All coded language resembling a Freedom Caucus-type agenda of unhealthy, destructive fossil fuels over community health and best interests.