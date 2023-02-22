The residents of this community have to live with whatever decisions the new Town Council enacts. We need them to get serious and actually learn about town management. The past council did that, and the new council needs to get better at it. They certainly are learning lessons the hard way!
After several hasty votes, they were forced to reconsider their actions. Fortunately, they were able to repair the damage; that might not be possible in future actions. They must be willing to listen to staff presentations and be well informed before voting. Obviously, there is value in working through established procedures rather than arrogantly rushing ahead as if it’s not worth their time.