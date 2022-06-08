If you are deciding who is the best candidate for Town Council, I can only recommend Cindy Couture.
I have not known her for long, but since I've been a full-time resident of Fountain Hills, I have seen her at just about every event I’ve attended. She is involved in this community in many important ways. I have seen other letters extolling her virtues, and I really have only this to add. If you want to have a person who shows up, works hard, cares deeply about her community and has vast experience, vote for Cindy Couture.