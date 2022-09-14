We should all be very appreciative of the quality of School Board applicants this year. As a 40-year resident and retired school district administrator, I am well acquainted with many residents’, parents’ and educators’ views.
I would like to endorse Tara Lamar, who is currently running for School Board. She is a highly qualified individual with solid people skills who seeks to reach consensus focused on what is best for children at all levels. She has a track record committed to hard work, weighing all options and never hesitating to work side by side with all concerned.