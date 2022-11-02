Maya Angelou said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them.” This election season, Republicans are not even trying to hide their plans if given control of Congress.

National Republican Senatorial Campaign Chair Rick Scott proposes to sunset Medicare and Social Security – ending them unless Congress acts every five years. Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson thinks they should be made discretionary – leaving our benefits at risk at the hands of Republican budget cutters – who would rather cut Social Security and Medicare than make billionaires and the biggest corporations pay their fair share. House Republicans say Social Security and Medicare earned benefits could be cut – while protecting tax breaks for the richest.