Maya Angelou said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them.” This election season, Republicans are not even trying to hide their plans if given control of Congress.
National Republican Senatorial Campaign Chair Rick Scott proposes to sunset Medicare and Social Security – ending them unless Congress acts every five years. Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson thinks they should be made discretionary – leaving our benefits at risk at the hands of Republican budget cutters – who would rather cut Social Security and Medicare than make billionaires and the biggest corporations pay their fair share. House Republicans say Social Security and Medicare earned benefits could be cut – while protecting tax breaks for the richest.
Americans rely on Social Security and Medicare for their financial and health well-being. These are part of our national fabric – providing guaranteed, earned benefits. Whether a retiree, disabled or survivor child, most of us have or will rely on our earned Social Security benefits to get by. It is terrifying that Republican congressional leaders and candidates are threatening these vital benefits.
This past summer, Democrats passed the Inflation Reduction Act without a single Republican vote. The IRA provides prescription drug relief to Medicare recipients. Within three months, insulin copays will be capped at $35 a month. Vaccines – like the vaccine for shingles – will be free. And drug companies will be penalized if they raise prices faster than inflation. These important reforms will be followed by more, including a $2,000 cap on annual out-of-pocket spending and a requirement that Medicare negotiate to lower the prices of expensive medications.
Republicans now threaten to repeal all of these gains if they control Congress. Maybe Republicans don’t need these financial and health benefits, but most of us do. This election, vote for Democrats who will stand up for Social Security and Medicare.