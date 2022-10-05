The ruling party of authoritarian democrats have fragrantly weaponized the Federal government against flag waving Americans. Feel it, progressive fascism is everywhere.
You know what you’re paying for groceries, goods, and gasoline. Rising inflation has pushed America into a recession. The progressive bureaucrat’s attempts to substitute words like equity and transition to explain their disastrous global policies doesn’t ease the pain. Arrogant globalists relish their autocratic rule that punishes mainstream Americans and eliminates democracy. Americans are peacefully revolting against Biden’s green energy mandates, open borders, and releasing violent criminals to harm society.
The current federal bureaucracy, elected to serve and protect all Americans, operates like a network of insurgent cells conspiring against the will of the people. They conspire in secrecy and claim ignorance when they are called out for poor reaction and poorer results. The supposed “experts” repeatedly claim “I don’t know” to critical questions. Their ignorance and/or incompetence is unacceptable, but they keep failing upward in a ruling class of arrogant equity. Trust, achievement, merit, all replaced by incompetent faux experts redefining words that misinform the electorate. Sound judgment is a core competency for job performance. Repeated unsatisfactory judgment is grounds for dismissal.
The political ruling class’ fear is palpable as they rule by edict and tyranny. Every action that they take is lowering the quality of life for Americans. It appears the single purpose to their programs and policies is to make Americans suffer under inflation and recession.
A competent politician would ramp up fossil fuel production and start making solar and wind energy products here in America. Instead, Biden is allowing Putin to control the flow and cost of energy across Europe and Asia and gives China the ability to dictate energy policy in America.
Biden’s goal, to institutionalize fascism. See it, feel it, believe it!