The ruling party of authoritarian democrats have fragrantly weaponized the Federal government against flag waving Americans. Feel it, progressive fascism is everywhere.

You know what you’re paying for groceries, goods, and gasoline. Rising inflation has pushed America into a recession. The progressive bureaucrat’s attempts to substitute words like equity and transition to explain their disastrous global policies doesn’t ease the pain. Arrogant globalists relish their autocratic rule that punishes mainstream Americans and eliminates democracy. Americans are peacefully revolting against Biden’s green energy mandates, open borders, and releasing violent criminals to harm society.