Do you believe in Capitalism or Socialism? Do you believe that open borders have caused millions of lethal pills and drugs to cross our borders along with trafficking of millions of illegals? Do you realize the cartels have taken over the southern border? Do you believe that illegals should live in plush hotels while hard-working Americans can hardly pay the rent?
Do you believe America’s reserved oil has almost been depleted and we are at risk of not having enough for emergencies? Do you believe we should be oil independent and open up drilling rather than beg other countries who are no longer our friends?
Do you believe we should build up our military? Do you believe that children as young as kindergarten should be taught about gender and sex in school? Do you believe parents should be kept in the dark about what is taught to their children? Do you believe criminals should be released after committing a crime to further commit criminal acts?
If you believe the above and are a Democrat, then why are you a Democrat? Is it because you are more committed to party rather than to freedom and our country? Think carefully about what you believe and if you do not subscribe to the above you should join with the Conservatives who are dedicated to saving America.