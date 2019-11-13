I'd like to respond to Al Southall's letter to The Times who wants a president he could trust, admire, has morals, character, integrity and honor. Not a problem except I can assume he voted for Hillary in 2016, who has none of those qualities but gets a pass because of her party affiliation.
This all seems to be about his behavior so let’s talk about the behavior of the opposition party and their collusion with the liberal media supported by ranking officials of the DOJ and FBI as they continue their revenge and attempt to sabotage Trump’s presidency because he defeated Hillary in 2016. Guess they find comfort in revenge. There's a lot more but let’s fast forward to the revenge-driven behavior of the impeachment process and the kangaroo court process denying due process that everyone in this country enjoys except this president. In spite of all the ongoing attacks he remains focused and continues with record-breaking achievements that go unreported by the liberal media. A message to the whining, overly sensitive anti-Trumpers, maybe they should change their behavior, toughen up and grow a thicker skin and to those who feel guilty about the money they earned under Trump, no need to return it because Trump will be reelected in 2020.