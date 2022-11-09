Become inspired, learn the creator’s world by getting to know hymn writers and their work, such as “Rock of Ages,” “Onward Christian Soldiers,” etc. Also, get intimate with the lyrics of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory of the Coming of the Lord.” (You might memorize the full lyric.”
Likewise, know Michelangelo Buonarroti’s Sistine ceiling, his “Pieta,” “David.” Also know and understand scientists, like Michael Faraday and his insightful experiments.
By all means, add your own choices among many different creators. Each and every one is a dedicated chauvinist. They have something to say and very much need to say it. There is no violence nor anger in what they say. They are constructionists, not nihilists. They have made their talent say it their way. They are who they have become.
It is in our pondering and our taking a closer look at their talent that we, too, get inspired. We also get inspired by our own autosuggestion or self-hypnosis. We become discoverers.
Once again, Christmas grows near. And so, are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Dreaming can be an autosuggestion. Go to where it is snowing, take that vacation. Meaning do what is necessary; an action to make the autosuggestion a reality.
Become a chauvinist through action. Action chauvinists consistently and repeatedly demonstrate they are good. Which we know requires diligence, dedication and perseverance. The sooner you start, the sooner you become.