Become inspired, learn the creator’s world by getting to know hymn writers and their work, such as “Rock of Ages,” “Onward Christian Soldiers,” etc. Also, get intimate with the lyrics of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory of the Coming of the Lord.” (You might memorize the full lyric.”

Likewise, know Michelangelo Buonarroti’s Sistine ceiling, his “Pieta,” “David.” Also know and understand scientists, like Michael Faraday and his insightful experiments.