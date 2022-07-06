Thank you, Town Council. We just returned from a trip to Italy where every square inch of those beautiful towns is covered with graffiti. As we drove down Saguaro to our home, we were shocked to see that the lovely streets of Fountain Hills were not trashed with
the usual pre-election political graffiti that we feared would be here on our return.
I dropped a note to Mike Scharnow and expressed my amazement and appreciation for what the Council has done to remove this eye-sore from our community. Once you hit Shea and turn toward Scottsdale the nightmare returns, but that’s their problem.
So next time you see a Council member around town, say thanks for keeping us clean and beautiful.