Are you following Katie Hobbs, our fifth female Democrat governor in Arizona? Her inauguration speech is available on social media. She often posts on Instagram and even Facebook.
Take some time in your busy life to follow her progress. Her compassionate and informed executive orders to study and provide assistance to our homeless population were important to me. Voice support and concerns but, by all means, be engaged. These are not ordinary times, as we all well know. The best way to monitor her proposed and passed legislation is to be connected to her.