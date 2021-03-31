Fountain View Village would like to thank everyone who participated in our BBQ fundraiser for Fearless Kitty Rescue on March 18!
Fountain View Village’s culinary team enjoyed the opportunity to share their delicious food with more than just our residents. The event was a huge success and, with your generosity and love of kittens and good BBQ, together we raised $1,400 for Fearless Kitty Rescue.
A special thank you to Fountain Hills residents, the Chamber of Commerce, the Fountain Hills Automobile Association for bringing out beautiful classic cars and, of course, Fearless Kitty for joining in on the fun. Fountain Hills truly is a generous and giving community. Thank you.