For 50 years Democrats have been subverting Constitutional law and legal precedents with their elitist version of government. The Democrats’ chief ambition is establishing full control of a socialist society. You can feel the discomforting onslaught of how their reinterpretations of Constitutional laws and norms are taking away the rights and liberties of our republic.
America has always been and remains a battleground for liberty and justice. Every generation fights a new enemy against oppression, persecution and taxation. Each new internal enemy manufactures their own narrative to attack our liberty and freedom. Ironically, liberals attempt to disparage this nation’s history while millions of immigrants line up at America’s border begging for admission.
Liberal academia has deliberately buried millennials under an avalanche of student debt. Many millennials see themselves trapped in a future void of hope or prosperity and are forgoing marriage, children and family traditions. Rather than legislating hope and opportunity for young Americans, Democrats aggravate their plight by luring in illegal immigrants to supplant them. Young idealists must be given their own realistic version of the American Dream, and it’s not socialism.
Capitalism has not failed our youth; it is the disingenuous propaganda of liberal educators/administrators and their shameless embracing of institutional and personal wealth. The government should legislate to take back the endowed wealth from educational institutions to pay down student debt and also end the exorbitant institutional endowment and salary/benefit packages.
The Democrats routinely mislead minorities with false promises of prosperity and equality – what minorities got are rationed welfare systems that cause perpetual servitude. Poverty is the ultimate loss of freedom and it is the bondage apparatus for economic slavery.
Everyday more and more people/students are waking up to the harmful ploys of the Democrats that have held them in poverty.