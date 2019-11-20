Fountain Hills, AZ (85268)

Today

Rain this morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. High 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.