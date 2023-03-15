The March 7 issue of The Arizona Republic ran an article that detailed our State Senator John Kavanagh’s introduction of Senate Bill 1040. This was another attempt at passing the so-called “Bathroom Bill”: Public schools; restrooms; reasonable accommodations. 1040 “Requires public schools to provide students who are unwilling or unable to use a group bathroom access to a private bathroom.”

Providing a rationale for the bill Senator Kavanagh stated, “Modesty is a basic universal and historic human instinct.” No reference source for this statement was given, and I’m pretty sure that the Senator is not an anthropologist. So, what was he thinking when he made the statement?