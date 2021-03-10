I have had the pleasure of playing baseball with my kids in our town for many years. A few years back the town locked up the fields and baseball began a slow death in our town.
Baseball is good for our health, good for our children and good for families. Baseball enables children to build character, confidence, teamwork and enables parents to bond with their children. Our town needs baseball, our schools need baseball and the children need baseball.
I hope our town government, staff, volunteers and council understand the importance of working with a common cause for our children and keeping Little League baseball alive and thriving in Fountain Hills. Please open up the use of fields to support Little League baseball for the local kids living, breathing and dreaming of playing baseball.