Yet another tragic mass shooting, this time in Colorado. As Rahm Emanuel, Obama’s Chief of Staff and then Mayor of Chicago – which, by the way, has the highest number of murders of any U.S. city – famously stated, “You never let a serious crisis go to waste.”
Adhering to those words, Biden proposes to ban assault-style weapons. Now, I don’t own one, nor have any plans to buy one, and I’m a total neophyte when it comes to guns, but I do know that a gun, pistol or assault-style weapon does not fire itself. It takes someone to pull the trigger.
That being the case, we should also ban cars, since far more people die in car accidents than from gunshots. We should also ban airplanes, since people die in airplane crashes. How about all the other things that cause deaths, not the least of which is cigarettes, but we don’t see them being banned.
If assault weapons are indeed banned, then only the innocent will hand them in, leaving the criminals free reign – not a very comforting thought at all. Perhaps the best solution is to better police, and I mean by family and friends, those who exhibit dangerous tendencies or thoughts. Sadly, our justice system is overly prejudiced toward protecting the guilty rather than the innocent.