Most by now are aware that Trump has been banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. However, I wonder if the general public is aware that almost one dozen platforms have either banned or restricted Trump so far, and a few for life. Trump even voluntarily took down his own blog recently with several different reasons or explanations given.
As a retired teacher of 15 years, may I suggest a summer project for any children you might have? Kids love or enjoy the internet, which would make this project engaging. Have them research why almost one dozen media platforms canceled Trump’s voice.
Guide your child to the proper websites and explain to them why these sites are reputable and some others might not be. Let them write or verbally tell you their discoveries. Ask them why so many media platforms would ban Trump, but more importantly, ask them why so many adults still support and defend such a man.
Do not interject. Take notes. Listen carefully. Children are known to tell the truth at such an early age, without filters that adults have. I wonder what the results would be. Somehow, I bet it would be the truth!
We all know the truth anyway. Many are just afraid to admit it. Yes, there is a word for this. Alethophobia.