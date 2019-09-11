Please save the date of Dec. 28 for the Second Annual Balloon Glow at Fountain Park from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. We will be having six tethered hot air balloons lit from within – this was a spectacular sight last year and we can’t wait to do it again!
Steve Grosz will be providing his usual outstanding entertainment and tunes. No food trucks this year because we want attendees to check out what our local restaurants have to offer. You spoke and we listened; we will have additional restrooms, lighting and help with traffic from the Sheriff’s Office.
We are still looking for sponsorships to help pull this event off. It was a fantastic success last year. Please contact Phyliss Kern at 602-309-5034 regarding sponsorship/donation opportunities. Thank you to the Town of Fountain Hills, Parks and Recreation and Brandon Wise of Wise Agent (and staff) for helping us promote this event.
Thank you in advance for your tremendous support