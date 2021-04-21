I recently enjoyed a letter to the editor penned by Joseph Grieco. He shed light on an issue faced by all baseball players in Town.
The issue’s a simple one. The only ballfields available to the townspeople free of charge are located at Four Peaks Park, which are unsuitable and dangerous for playing baseball. This, because the Town three years ago put chains and padlocks on the top-quality fields at Golden Eagle Park.
The chains and padlocks will gleefully be removed for out-of-town kids playing in tournaments but, if you live in this town, you are forbidden from playing on these fields unless reserve one and pay $30 for two hours. Otherwise, you must drive to Four Peaks Park where the ballfields look more like battlefields.
No responsible coach would ever place their players in the danger that accompanies playing on those fields. The batter’s boxes are composed of sand instead of clay, rendering footing, and therefore hitting, impossible. Uneven, unraked infields render them unplayable. The outfield doubles as a doggie park, has potholes and poop and doesn’t meet even the lowest standards for baseball.
Recently, Councilperson Sharnow rebutted Mr. Grieco in The Times in what read to me more like an attack. I invite anyone reading this to go to these fields and judge for yourself. Please be careful at Four Peaks, as used hypodermics are an additional danger we’ve found there.
For years, my son would greet me when I got home from work with, “Dad can we go hit?” Chains and padlocks ended that for us and countless others. Will the Town step up and correct this foolish and grossly unfair policy? If not, baseball and diplomacy will, in fact, be “dead in the Hills.”