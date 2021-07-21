As a resident of this community since 1984, I want to commend this mayor and town council for their balanced support of the entire community.
I appreciate the improvements to our town, particularly the public safety enhancements. All too often the council’s biggest accomplishments are taken as routine, while conflicts get exaggerated. Controversial issues (such as signs in the right of way) come and go, but what counts is the manner in which these conflicts are handled.
I’m encouraged by the cooperative attitude and transparent manner of most members of our current council. They are pro-Fountain Hills in an open and supportive way. Hopefully most people will recognize and reject the inflated complaints on Facebook that are intended to manipulate and divide the community.
Let’s support common sense over sour grapes.