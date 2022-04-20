The lead article in last week’s edition of The Times noted “changes” in the Town Council’s consideration of group home (so-called “sober” homes) regulations. This matter has prompted the attention, interest and active involvement of many town residents because of the real impact it is already having and the much bigger problem many believe it will become if nothing is done very soon.
Residents’ serious concerns are evidenced by the large attendance at recent Planning and Zoning and Council meetings, as well as by letters to the editor and postings on social media. Planning and Zoning has been addressing this issue for many months and, under Chairman Peter Gray’s leadership, has conducted extremely thorough research and produced a very detailed, comprehensive and rational zoning recommendation to the Town Council. It has strong support by pretty much all Fountain Hills residents who have shared their opinions.
Does Council listen to P&Z? Does Council listen to the people? Councilmembers Spelich and Friedel do, but what about the others? They clearly don’t. In fact, The Times quoted Councilmember Alan Magazine at the April 5 meeting as saying, “Your demand falls on deaf ears.” That says it all, doesn't it?
Don't forget Council’s action on the sign ordinance – not listening to or even asking (except for Councilman Friedel) business owners who rely on those signs for their success. What about the approval (except for Spelich and Friedel) of the $400,000 study for a roundabout at Saguaro and Avenue of the Fountains, even though there is no public outcry or demand for it (and no money to build it)?
The Council majority’s actions and failure to listen to us demands an answer. The answer is “Bah!” That's right, “BAH,” Brenda, Allen, Hannah.