Last week’s letter from David Atkins entitled “Good news,” in which he gives Mayor Dickey credit for just about everything in town, smacks of ignorance. As he said in the end, he ran out of space. I too have limited space, so I’ll stick to the big and most glaring points, starting with the medical center.
The new ordinance requiring applicants for rezoning and SUPs talk with property owners within 300 feet was a direct result of the outcry by the direct neighbors of the medical facility, as they never met with us as they promised and then were allowed by the town to construct Phase I ignoring several town ordinances, including exposing the HVAC units on the rooftop to neighbors, building the perimeter wall and landscaping the hillside not as in the approved plans, lighting not shielded to the neighbors and thus not in compliance with the Dark Sky provisions, on and on.
Far from seeing this as good news from the mayor, she actually made it worse by allowing administrative approval only when they come back to build Phase II and III, instead of coming before the public. That’s what the mayor is responsible for.
And speaking of the medical center, if they are so successful, where’s the sidewalk on Saguaro Blvd. required by the town in the deal? That would be part of that great effort on the Active Transportation Plan helping pedestrians.
I seem to recall the safety corridor being conceived by Councilman Spelich. I was there at that meeting. And those wonderful housing projects downtown were initiated under Mayor Kavanagh and the previous council.
Now we have mask mandates at Town Hall in a state where the governor has issued no mask mandates.
I’ve run out of space, but let’s be more accurate next time.