First it was gondolas on the lake. Then a proposed 16-screen multiplex in the town center. Next came the lagoon at the lake. And, of course, the eyesore on the Avenue of the Fountains.
Now we have the granddaddy of all harebrained proposals, “Daybreak.” In spite of the propaganda, there is nothing in this proposal that will benefit Fountain Hills. “Millions in revenue?” It will never happen. “More open space?” How do you increase open space by reducing open space? Thank the five on the council for bringing us to this point. On 427 and 428, a resounding “no.”