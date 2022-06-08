This upcoming election of our Town Council and mayor is of utmost importance.
There are four candidates that will address issues the voters of the town find most important. Among those are listening to what constituents feel strongly about, street repair, encouraging business to open in town, promoting our excellent schools and lower-cost housing so young families can afford to live here.
Joe Arpaio has excellent credentials and is eager to go back to work. He will be an excellent mayor. Brenda Kalivianakis, Allen Skillicorn and Hannah Toth are all responsive to constituents by listening to issues they want to see addressed, not ignored.
Current leaders focus on issues they feel are more important seemingly because it makes them feel they are “helping.” Every week the letters to the editor are glowing about what a nice lady Cindy Couture is. She can be that. But there is a dark side of Cindy that is very far left, scarily so. She had to scrub her social media site because she expressed that dark side in detail there. Voters should delve into the background of candidates to be sure they are not electing a person with a smooth manner but an underlying far left bias.