In a Times’ letters to the editor, Anders Lundin wrote that the background of David Schweikert and Doctor Hiral Tipirneni should not detract the voters. It is my belief that the background and experience of a candidate for a job and a political office should determine their qualifications.
As stated by Anders Ludin, Mr. Schweikert is qualified because he is like a roleplaying reality TV contestant. David Schweikert also has other experience, which is highly relevant to his qualification to the House of Representatives and relevant to evaluating his qualification. In a House Ethics Committee (consisting of Democrats and Republicans) investigation, he admitted 11 violations and paid a $55,000 fine. The violations included undisclosed loans and campaign contributions, misuse of campaign funds for personal purposes, improper spending by his office and pressuring his staff to do political work.
Dr. Tipirneni has served Phoenix for more than 20 years as an ER doctor and a scientific review officer with the Research Administrators International. She currently sits on the board of directors of the Maricopa Health Foundation, which supports the county’s public health care delivery system. She leads researchers, clinicians and patient advocates in the fight to treat and cure breast cancer, prostate cancer and childhood leukemia. This country obviously needs personnel knowledgeable of our current health care situation, a qualification which few possess.
The background of candidates should be part of determining who is the most qualified. In this case, the decision is between an admitted corrupt official or someone with a deep understanding of one of our most serious problems, health care. It is highly relevant, not a detraction.