While this is an expression of gratitude to so many people who helped make Concours in the Hills so successful yet again, there is another purpose also – to highlight how amazing Fountain Hills really is! But let’s start with acknowledging the support and efforts of so many.
Top of the list is my friend and colleague in Scuderia Southwest, David Crofford, who spent untold hours in the park and at his computer creating a layout that encompassed the whole park for the first time, and enabled a flawless set-up.
To all the staff at the town, far too many to list individually, including those at Parks, Roads, MCSO and the Fire Department, without whose enthusiastic involvement we could not do this.
To all the volunteers, including those from Phoenix Children’s Hospital, who spent the entire week in the park measuring, painting, installing signs, directing sponsors and cars, and more.
To Phyliss Kern, who once again generously donated her Showmobile Mobile Stage and Merita Kraya, who fed very hungry and tired volunteers.
If I have omitted anyone, please forgive me.
Thanks to you all, the show broke all records for the seventh year in succession. We had 1,052 vehicles versus 941 in 2019. Spectator estimates went from 25,000 to 30,000 and sponsors went from 108 to 118. Donations for Phoenix Children’s Hospital went from $155,000 to $250,000.
Now to our awesome town. My wife and I have lived permanently in Fountain Hills for 15 years. We spent three years searching the whole Valley before we chose here, and 15 years later we love it more than ever. So many people at the show told me they had no idea how beautiful it is here, and hopefully we will attract more residents and businesses as a result.
Please join me in spreading the word.