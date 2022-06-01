So, we are not to believe our lying eyes when we see potholes, irresponsible spending and unconstitutional actions? I’m talking about the sign ordinance this mayor and her Liberal council majority allow to stand, siccing their code enforcement guys to rip out candidates’ signs.
Mayor Ginny had no challenge two years ago, so the sign ordinance was just fine with her. Now she has competitors running for council and mayor, so now she takes action to ban signs. Says we citizens cannot have but one in our yard! It is an outrage. She knows it flies in the face of what the Constitution’s First Amendment guarantees citizens.
Frankly, I’m really tired of all the letters about Ginny Dickey and her decades living here. What difference does it make how long someone has been here; five years, 20 years, since birth? If you, as mayor, are not doing what the majority of the citizens of this town want, you could be here 100 years and still be the wrong person to run Fountain Hills with its $46 million budget.
Ginny Dickey is a full-blown Liberal who has recruited Cindy Couture, another far lefty, to join her Liberal majority on Council. You could have read for yourself Cindy's Liberal comments on social media, unfortunately she scrubbed them off right after launching her campaign.
We are awake, Ginny. You can no longer hide your true Liberal leanings anymore than Joe Biden, who hid in his basement until the election, when he began destroying America. We will not be fooled again. Aug. 2 vote the alternatives and reclaim our town!