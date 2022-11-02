Can billionaires, unions and corporate media elect Democrats with their avalanche of dollars, and in Fountain Hills “buy” a bond/override?
Millions have been spent in Arizona to keep Mark Kelly, who has done nothing to secure the border, in the U.S. Senate as a sure vote on everything Biden. Are Arizona parents ready to get rid of equity programs, sexual grooming and bad outcomes by voting in fearless school board candidates such as Fountain Hills’ Settle and Reid?
Our School District, along with many others across the state, are asking for “yes” on overrides in order to spend ever more, and also FHUSD wants a $20 million bond, a 20-year tax on us. Special interest is front and center at the bond/override table, $16,000 has been contributed to the FH Yes campaign by mechanical, electrical, flooring, building and corporate construction entities who would benefit financially from contracts with FHUSD. In these bond and override elections only one company is involved delivering $16,000 in corporate contributions to Fountain Hills to pass the two issues. This program is not illegal but is not the highest and best use of taxpayer funds.
Something doesn’t seem right when special interests are financing elections. Therefore, I have to vote no on the local bond and override. The District has produced no plan to solve their financial problems dating back to 2007 except to ask voters for more money. The District’s student enrollment continues to decline, two-thirds of Fountain Hills children don’t attend our schools, and results of test scores are below grade level.
Final word, do we believe Kari Lake will do what she says? Absolutely, she will! Arizona’s Secretary of State’s office should never be in Democrat Adrian Fontes’ hands. Rachel Mitchell has done a fantastic job as interim Maricopa County Attorney.