Can billionaires, unions and corporate media elect Democrats with their avalanche of dollars, and in Fountain Hills “buy” a bond/override?

Millions have been spent in Arizona to keep Mark Kelly, who has done nothing to secure the border, in the U.S. Senate as a sure vote on everything Biden. Are Arizona parents ready to get rid of equity programs, sexual grooming and bad outcomes by voting in fearless school board candidates such as Fountain Hills’ Settle and Reid?