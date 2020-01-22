Northern Neighbors: Fountain Hills asylum advocates assisted 122 asylum seekers during 2019. We’ve gotten to know these folks well and the trauma they’ve endured problems they’re fleeing and their character, kindness, work ethic. They need and deserve our help!
Two new policy changes are very dangerous to these families. “Remain in Mexico” takes all those applying for asylum in Arizona and sends them to Juarez to wait, months or even a year for their number to come up. Then they’re sent back to Juarez to wait for months more for their court date. Juarez is a dangerous location with cartels, frequent kidnappings and assaults. Many families are living on the streets or in tents in camps, and are easy prey. Imagine young children, babies, pregnant women and the elderly enduring such conditions for months at a time, especially in the winter.
The “Safe Third Country” policy is horrific. Families are instantly deported to Guatemala or El Salvador if they’ve passed through a third country on their way to the USA without requesting asylum there. They don’t even get interviewed for their credible fear. There’s nothing safe about the countries to which families are deported! Many asylum seekers are fleeing from those same countries.
Instead of making use of the many shelters and homes ready to receive these traumatized families, they’re essentially swept out of sight and out of mind without any determination of the validity of their fear. This is inhumane!
Northern Neighbors asks that you please call/write newspapers and your Senators/Representatives strongly opposing these policies and volunteer by providing transportation, hosting a family or donating resources.
Our group has very few people doing all of the work lately. We desperately need your help. And the rewards are immense – literally saving a family!