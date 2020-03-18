Today, 80 percent of Americans and one-third of all humanity can no longer see the Milky Way as the result of the growing problem of light pollution. For most people, it’s necessary to travel away from home to find a view of the night sky that our ancestors took for granted.
Astrotourism involves travel to somewhat remote locations and sometimes on unique adventures in a search for unpolluted views of the night sky.
Astrotourism is creating an economic boom for areas that cater to astrotourists who seek an extraordinary night sky experience. The Colorado Plateau alone expects astrotourists to spend $5.8 billion over the next 10 years, creating 10,000 new jobs each year.
The states in the path of the total solar eclipse of 2017 experienced hundreds of thousands of people who drove, flew, rented cars, rented Airbnbs and hotel rooms, ate out at restaurants, bought gas and souvenirs. It’s difficult to know the full economic impact of this single event that lasted for less than three minutes, but South Carolina alone brought in $269 million.
One small segment of astrotourism is archaeoastronomy. There are places around the world where ancient people built structures that aligned with the celestial bodies. They emphasize a solstice or an equinox, the rising of a particular star or constellation. They stacked stones and pecked petroglyphs. They built windows, archways, and notches in buildings to frame astronomical phenomena. Exploring these locations connects us to the ancient knowledge of the cosmos and their worldview.
Fountain Hills is poised to be the next astrotourism destination. Copperwynd hosts Astronomy on Tap, we’ve had well-attended Dark Sky Festivals so far, and the future International Dark Sky Discovery Center will certainly put Fountain Hills on the map for astrotourists around the world.
