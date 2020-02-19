I enjoyed the letter last week from Scott Adams regarding our dark skies in Fountain Hills. Scott pointed out some of the benefits of having dark skies and some interesting dung beetle trivia.
I would like to add one more benefit of having dark skies right where you live: It’s just plain interesting and fun. And the great thing is, you don’t have to know anything or have any equipment to have a great time. Even if you have never looked through a telescope, I guarantee if you take an hour or two to attend the Dark Sky Festival you are going to find friendly and knowledgeable people that would love for you to take a look.
Everyone loves the night sky and the more you learn, the better it gets. Once you get hooked, keep coming out for the monthly sky viewing events being held in your own back yard. Fountain Hills is a great place to do a little astronomy.