It was astounding to read in multiple letters in last week’s paper that “liberals” have shut down the economy. The last I knew, the closures had been ordered by President Trump and Governor Ducey – commonly known as Republicans. Since when are they defined as liberals?
With many conservatives, it’s always a blame game – any problem is blamed on anyone who happens to be handy. What president have we ever had previously would say, “I take no responsibility,” when we are in the midst of a national emergency? Trump’s rambling, scientifically incorrect rallies are a national embarrassment.
Trump got away with a lot (like paying off a porn star and surrounding himself with questionable people in constant contact with Russia) because he bragged about a good economy; good for the top 1 percent who got huge tax cuts (causing the national debt to soar to record levels) and for Americans who own stocks (about half of the country). The other half of the country has often been working two to three jobs just to survive.
Under Trump we have record levels of homelessness in every major city, millions unable to afford health insurance (small hospitals going under because people can’t pay), record numbers of farmers declaring bankruptcy (because Trump has no idea how tariffs work), money being taken from schools and improvements for the military to build Trump’s environmentally destructive vanity wall (another lie, that Mexico would pay for it), and we have constant attacks on the media for reporting the facts.
No, it is not the liberals who are destroying this country; it is the conservative politicians plundering the country for themselves.
For those of you who keep saying you’re willing to die to have the economy reopened, start working in essential services. Own that conservative politicians shut down the economy!