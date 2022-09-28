Most of us don’t want to think about placing a loved one anywhere else but home. I had to do that earlier this year for my wife when I realized that I could no longer take care of her at home by myself, even with the assistance of limited daytime help by temporary healthcare aides.
I knew she nor I would not be happy with her in a large institutional facility, so family and I looked for a small group home. We found one in Scottsdale on 131st Place run by Peak Care Assisted Living which has group homes in both Scottsdale and Phoenix.