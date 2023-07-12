Definition: Assault – To physically attack. Definition: Weapon – An instrument or device used to attack. Definition (Mine): Military Assault Weapons – “To kill as large a number of enemies in the shortest possible time.”

Almost daily we have more mass shootings with military assault weapons! When will it stop? What part of “assault weapons” don’t people understand? I am not against people having guns for hunting (there are rules and requirements), sport (ditto), or if they feel the need for personal protection, but not military assault weapons.