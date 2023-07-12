Definition: Assault – To physically attack. Definition: Weapon – An instrument or device used to attack. Definition (Mine): Military Assault Weapons – “To kill as large a number of enemies in the shortest possible time.”
Almost daily we have more mass shootings with military assault weapons! When will it stop? What part of “assault weapons” don’t people understand? I am not against people having guns for hunting (there are rules and requirements), sport (ditto), or if they feel the need for personal protection, but not military assault weapons.
Please don’t give me the spurious Second Amendment argument. The Second Amendment was added because we had no military and we needed a militia. As for needing a militia to protect us against a rogue government, the only militia we have are the ones who tried to overthrow our democracy! If you want to shoot military assault weapons, join the military and be of service.
Also, the other spurious argument about “people kill people, not guns.” In 2021, 42,939 people were killed by cars, while 48,830 are killed by assault weapons, per the Pew Research Center, a non-partisan think tank in Washington, D.C.
As a post-WWII aircrewman on a Navy patrol plane, the most fun I had was in learning to lead a target by shooting skeet, not an assault weapon. Why do we have an age limit and require 18-year-olds and others to be schooled, trained, examined and re-examined before getting a driver’s license?