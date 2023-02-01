After spending over 32 years at a job that I loved, teaching and counseling students, I consider myself extremely fortunate. Now as a retired educator, I am able to be economically independent thanks to my deferred compensation in the form of my ASRS defined benefit state pension. Although I never received a substantial salary that was considered worthy of my level of education or my endeavors in serving the public, I was able to maintain a middle-class standard of living for my devotion to students and parents.
However, the one amazing benefit of my years of public service was the opportunity to pay into an exceptional public pension system. My employer matched my retirement contributions that I paid during all the years that I worked in Arizona. The Arizona State Retirement System (ASRS) took excellent care of the funds contributed by me and thousands of others and created a solid foundation of over $49 billion in assets.