I have bitten my tongue for 17 years of residing here in Fountain Hills but today, as two cars nearly hit me in the crosswalk of Saguaro and Fountain Hills Boulevard, I shall be forthcoming and honest.
I have seldom seen drivers who are worse in their driving as I see here in Fountain Hills. Drivers seldom keep to the speed limit, they seldom signal, they talk on their phones and text and, many a time, they run red lights. There is little to no concern for people crossing the street, even in a crosswalk.