On April 5, Town Council discussed the ordinance that was put forth to them by our Planning and Zoning Commission which would modify our current group home code and change labels to Family Community Residences (Example: Long-term elderly or disabled residents) and Transitional Community Residences (Example: Short-term recovery residents).
The topic was continued until May 3, but much of the discussion focused on the Council's resistance to passing the ordinance from P&Z that required reduced occupancy, increased distance between such homes and adequate liability insurance coverage (2 million/4 million). To sum it up, most on the Council are fearful of litigation from the drug industries and used financial burden on the Town as an excuse.
This ordinance would protect both the Fountain Hills residents and the recovery clients. The ordinance is well researched and defendable. Nothing in the ordinance is knowingly illegal. Fountain Hills also has a distinct topography and population that would support this code change. We have legal defense coverage within our liability policy for a reason. If necessary, use it. Our deductible is only $10,000 before the litigation costs are covered from our substantial policy.
Think about how much money is wasted by the spending on so many useless studies or a $400,000 roundabout design! But they think they are financially protecting the other 24,000 residents who did not attend the meeting by watering down an ordinance that leaves us unprotected. Without this, Fountain Hills may be a magnet for even more recovery homes in our neighborhoods and detox in our commercial zones.
Fight for the People. Get better litigation attorneys who see the big picture. Protect our quality of life while it is still an option. Pass the P&Z ordinance as written.