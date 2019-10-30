It is hard to believe that it has been over 10 years since I approached Town Hall to pitch my idea for Art on the Avenue. It thrills me to see how much this event has grown. My vision was to create an event that would bring foot traffic into the downtown area during the week. Based on feedback I have received from restaurants and retailers on the Avenue who tell me it is their best day of the week, I feel we have accomplished our goal.
We enjoy hearing from visitors on how they love bringing their guests to our event and spending their day in our beautiful town. It is a perfect opportunity to show off our Fountain, our park amenities, retail stores and our restaurants. Art on the Avenue has become a destination spot for many people throughout the Valley. Residents are pleased to have the show at their fingertips for that much-needed unique gift or the must-have piece of art or furniture for their home.
When my husband and I opened our gallery 17 years ago I was committed to helping develop the Avenue. I was delighted to be part of the planning committee to help renovate the downtown and now I enjoy showcasing our beautiful downtown.
Thank you to the Town of Fountain Hills for all the help and support you have given to continue to have this event. I want to also thank the retail stores and restaurants on the Avenue for their support. Also, a huge thank you to all my artists that have participated in the past years and make this the event it is. A big thank you to my husband, who is always at my side helping me make my dreams come true!