Ok. I’m going to stick my neck out and I’m sure I’ll get a lot of pushback. Before I go on, I have learned that the Mayor intends to bring the question of whether to proceed with the show to the Council for a decision. But why in the world is the Chamber going ahead with the November art show, which is likely to end up being a super-spreader of COVID-19?
In the last two weeks the number of people with the virus has increased 20 percent nationwide and predictions are that it will continue to increase. According to The Arizona Republic (Sept. 24) there were, since the previous day, 438 new cases and 27 deaths in Arizona. These increases were higher than the day before. Are we different? Are we somehow protected? I haven’t missed participating in this show for many years. This will be a first!
The idea that folks can be forced to wear masks has been shown to be dangerous. What do you do when someone refuses? Give them a ticket? When I participate in the shows multiple customers come into my booth. How can a vendor set a limit? And how about the fact that customers will touch the merchandise and possibly spread the virus?
In the past the Chamber has announced that nearly 200,000 citizens have attended the fairs over three days. I think we can assume that, because of the pandemic, 100,000 will attend from all over the state this year. I understand that the Chamber (which I admire for what they do for our community) makes much of its income from the two art shows. I sympathize with their problem. I also sympathize with vendors who are hurting financially. But is it really worth it to possibly court disaster? I don’t think so!