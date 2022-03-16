The Board of the International Dark Sky Discovery Center (IDSDC) thanks Jackie Miles for her continuous support of our project. In fact, she and her late husband and former mayor, Jerry Miles, were among the very first who joined the effort that started almost seven years ago to get Fountain Hills designated as an International Dark Sky Community.
Many know that the Miles built an impressive private art collection over the last few decades. Some of these pieces include miniature versions of some of the large bronze sculptures in the Fountain Hills Public Art Collection, the largest of its kind in the Southwest. Jackie was instrumental in launching that program. She and Jerry contributed the first piece, known as Precious Cargo, the mother mountain lion carrying her cub in her mouth, located on the corner of the library.
Jackie has donated over 80 pieces of their private collection that is currently on auction. All proceeds support the IDSDC. You can get a piece of this special collection by visiting FHArtAuction.givesmart.com, or by texting “FHArtAuction” to this number: 76278.
The auction is currently live and ends on March 26 at 7:30 p.m. To see the items in person, stop by the Dark Sky Festival on March 26 at the Community Center where they will be on display. For questions, contact Vicky Derksen at 480-837-5867.