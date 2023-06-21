Sheriff Joe Arpaio and 400 friends gathered at the American Italian Club to celebrate his 91st birthday. The Italian food was superb and so was the company.
The program began with the powerful, but angelic voice of 17-year-old Emma Zanetti from Wyoming. Emma, a senior next fall, for the past two years has been performing and studied music at a college level. Not surprisingly she plans to apply to Julliard and Manhattan School of Music. Next, Sheriff Joe joined long-time friend, international entertainer, Al Raitano, for a duet of Sinatra’s “I did it My Way.”
No surprise that America’s toughest sheriff, known worldwide, next received an award from the Italian Parliament. The evening’s MC reminded everyone when undercover fighting Turkey’s drug cartels, Joe was grateful to be incognito. After that assignment he was compared to James Bond. With everyone awaiting Joe’s big announcement and Daniel Craig stepping aside, was Joe ready for a new role?
Most 91-year-olds receiving an American Italian Club lifetime membership would say, “Why wait so long?” However, Joe will be enjoying the honor surly for years to come.
Joe was joined by friend Mark Breen to make his special announcement. As Mark took the microphone, easels were undraped exposing beautiful images of a horse to carry the name of “Sheriff Joe.” Mark spoke of the horse’s bloodline that included Triple Crown champions, Secretariat and Seattle Slew. His sire, Curlin, is considered one of the greatest sires of all time. The future of this two-year-old is bright indeed as he embarks on his racing career with the Kentucky Derby his ultimate goal.
In conclusion, everyone agreed it was a fine and worthy 91st birthday celebration, as many hovered around Joe thanking him for his service to this great country and joining Joe and “Sheriff Joe” for photographs.