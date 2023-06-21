Sheriff Joe Arpaio and 400 friends gathered at the American Italian Club to celebrate his 91st birthday. The Italian food was superb and so was the company.

The program began with the powerful, but angelic voice of 17-year-old Emma Zanetti from Wyoming. Emma, a senior next fall, for the past two years has been performing and studied music at a college level. Not surprisingly she plans to apply to Julliard and Manhattan School of Music. Next, Sheriff Joe joined long-time friend, international entertainer, Al Raitano, for a duet of Sinatra’s “I did it My Way.”