A recent letter to the editor concerning the background and character of Sheriff Joe Arpaio inferred that he has a flawed character. Noted in letter, he never mentioned the word “sheriff,” but only used “Joe Arpaio.”
The writer accuses Arpaio of malfeasance during his crackdown of illegal immigration, which led to a contempt of court citation by a biased judge and the Obama administration for political reasons. The president pardoned him for the misdemeanor offense because it was primarily of political motivation.
The writer accuses Arpaio of spending millions of dollars for litigation. Considering that Maricopa County had the third-largest sheriff’s office in the U.S., that is not an unusual amount. For twenty years, he gave back millions each year from his budget to the county and taxpayers, incarcerated 120,000 inmates a year and also saved the county millions of dollars a year when operating the jails. He established a 3,000-man volunteer posse that provided thousands of man-hours in the maintenance of good order at county functions such as funerals, ball parks, shopping malls, parking lots, home vacancies, patrolling schools, pink underwear, volunteer chain gangs for clean-up, saving pet animals, and a raft of other details most people have forgotten about.
Sheriff Arpaio received countless high-level awards from the federal and county government for efficient and effective management. What I’ve observed personally is a dedicated man. It’s my considered opinion that he’s a straight-talking, honest, hardworking man with a penchant for doing the best possible job.
Arpaio has exceptional abilities to lead, steer, guide and direct. We could certainly use a few more good men of such experience and character. There’s no doubt that the writer, Iskyan, is a huge fan of the current mayor, who he names.